Standard Chartered names Peter Burrill as interim CFO

Feb 10 : Standard Chartered has appointed Peter Burrill as interim group chief financial officer on Tuesday, replacing Diego De Giorgi, who steps down with immediate effect to pursue an external opportunity.

Burrill, who joined Standard Chartered in 2017 and is currently group-head of central finance and the deputy chief financial officer, will be based in London and report to Group CEO Bill Winters.

De Giorgi joined Standard Chartered in September 2023 and was appointed group CFO in January 2024.

The British lender said an announcement on a permanent appointment will be made in due course.

Burrill previously served as group controller and co-head of group finance at Deutsche Bank and began his career with KPMG, where he worked for nearly two decades across the United States and Germany.