StanChart to cut more than 7,000 jobs as bank steps up AI adoption

HONG KONG: Standard Chartered plans to cut more than 7,000 jobs over the next four years as it boosts adoption of artificial intelligence while targeting growth.

StanChart said on Tuesday (May 19) it would cut 15 per cent of its corporate function roles by 2030, which, according to a Reuters calculation, would result in more than 7,000 redundancies out of its more than 52,000 staff in such roles.

The lender has a total global staff of nearly 82,000 and CEO Bill Winters told reporters the reduction will be driven by automation and adoption of AI as some staff reskill.

"It's not cost-cutting. It's replacing in some cases lower-value human capital with the financial capital and the investment capital we're putting in," he said.

StanChart is one of the first major global banks to lay out official plans to cut thousands of jobs, citing AI as a driver to make its operations slimmer as it seeks to increase its profitability and tackle competition.

The cuts, alongside higher shareholder return targets announced in a strategy update, come as StanChart is at the tail-end of a decade-long effort to transform itself from a potential takeover target to a steadily profitable lender.

The bank's Hong Kong-listed shares gained 2.5 per cent in morning trade, against a flat benchmark Hang Seng.

StanChart's move to streamline operations and rein in costs comes as more global firms slash jobs by deploying AI to improve efficiency.

Banks globally are also scrambling to integrate frontier AI models and fend off rising cyber threats.

The most affected roles will be with the bank's back-office centres, including those in Chennai, Bangalore, Kuala Lumpur and Warsaw, according to Winters.

"Of course we're using AI along the way and AI will be a huge facilitator and enabler of that," he added, referring to its ongoing revamp to automate more of its core banking system.