Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Standard Chartered says wins nod from China for securities firm
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Standard Chartered says wins nod from China for securities firm

Standard Chartered says wins nod from China for securities firm

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Standard Chartered is displayed at its main branch in Hong Kong, China, Aug. 1, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

03 Feb 2023 12:52PM (Updated: 03 Feb 2023 12:52PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SYDNEY : Standard Chartered on Friday said it had been granted approval by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) to set up a mainland securities firm.

The bank said the firm would have an initial capital injection of 1.05 billion yuan ($155.69 million) and would cover underwriting, asset management that was restricted to asset-backed securities only, own-account trading and brokerage activities.

In a statement, StanChart said the deal was the first time the CSRC had granted in-principle approval for the establishment of a securities firm wholly owned by a foreign shareholder through a greenfield investment in its onshore market since ownership restrictions were eased in 2020.

John Tan has been appointed chairman-designate of the firm and Grace Geng CEO-designate, according to the statement.

($1 = 6.7440 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.