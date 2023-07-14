Standard Chartered to sell sub-Saharan Africa business to Access Bank

DUBAI: Standard Chartered said on Friday (Jul 14) it has reached an agreement to sell its subsidiaries in sub-Saharan Africa to Nigeria's Access Bank, putting into motion a plan announced last year to divest those businesses.

Standard Chartered will sell its shareholding in its subsidiaries in Angola, Cameroon, Gambia and Sierra Leone to Access. It will also sell its consumer, private & business banking business in Tanzania to Access Bank, a subsidiary of Access Holdings.

Standard Chartered said in April last year that it would exit seven countries in Africa and the Middle East (AME) as it seeks to improve profits by focusing on faster-growing markets in the region.

"Access Bank will provide a full range of banking services and continuity for key stakeholders including employees and clients of Standard Chartered's businesses across the five aforementioned countries," Standard Chartered said in a statement.

The agreement is in line with Standard Chartered's global strategy "aimed at achieving operational efficiencies, reducing complexity, and driving scale", it said.