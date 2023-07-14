Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Standard Chartered to sell sub-Saharan Africa business to Access Bank
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Standard Chartered to sell sub-Saharan Africa business to Access Bank

Standard Chartered to sell sub-Saharan Africa business to Access Bank

A logo of Standard Chartered is displayed at its main branch in Hong Kong, China, Aug 1, 2017. (File Photo: REUTERS/Bobby Yip)

14 Jul 2023 06:17PM (Updated: 14 Jul 2023 06:31PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

DUBAI: Standard Chartered said on Friday (Jul 14) it has reached an agreement to sell its subsidiaries in sub-Saharan Africa to Nigeria's Access Bank, putting into motion a plan announced last year to divest those businesses.

Standard Chartered will sell its shareholding in its subsidiaries in Angola, Cameroon, Gambia and Sierra Leone to Access. It will also sell its consumer, private & business banking business in Tanzania to Access Bank, a subsidiary of Access Holdings.

Standard Chartered said in April last year that it would exit seven countries in Africa and the Middle East (AME) as it seeks to improve profits by focusing on faster-growing markets in the region.

"Access Bank will provide a full range of banking services and continuity for key stakeholders including employees and clients of Standard Chartered's businesses across the five aforementioned countries," Standard Chartered said in a statement.

The agreement is in line with Standard Chartered's global strategy "aimed at achieving operational efficiencies, reducing complexity, and driving scale", it said.

Related:

A value for the deal, which is expected to be completed in the next year, was not disclosed. The deals are subject to regulatory approvals in each of the countries as well as in Nigeria.

"This strategic decision allows us to redirect resources within the AME region to other areas with significant growth potential," Sunil Kaushal, Standard Chartered's regional CEO for AME, said in the statement.

The statement said the deal would help Access "build a strong global franchise focused on serving as a gateway for payments, investment, and trade within Africa and between Africa and the rest of the world".

"With our recent European expansion and our deepened presence in key trading corridors across Africa, we will bridge the gap between cross-border and domestic transfers across all business segments," Access Group Managing Director Roosevelt Ogbonna said in the statement.

Source: Reuters/px

Related Topics

Standard Chartered Nigeria

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.