Star Entertainment selling Brisbane assets to Hong Kong partners for financial lifeline

Australia's Star Entertainment is selling its half-share in a Brisbane entertainment complex to its Hong Kong partners for A$53.0 million ($33.37 million), in a last-minute bailout for the cash-strapped casino group.

Star has been trying to navigate mounting pressures to avoid voluntary administration. Its ASX-listed shares have been suspended as it has not published half-yearly results.

Star said on Friday it would sell its 50 per cent stake in its flagship Queen's Wharf project in Brisbane to Far East Consortium International and Chow Tai Fook Enterprises. The casino and hotel complex was developed for A$3.6 billion, according to Star's website.

It will receive payment of the first tranche of A$35 million by the end of Friday, Far East Consortium said.

For years, Star and larger rival Crown Resorts, owned by Blackstone, have faced multiple inquiries into violations of anti-money laundering rules and subsequent legal actions.

Star has poured millions of dollars into compliance upgrades and new systems to restore its battered reputation and secure casino licences. Those costs and weaker consumer discretionary spending have hit the firm hard.

Star has said for the past week it was hoping to receive an offer to refinance its existing debt and receive additional liquidity.

It has said there was 'material uncertainty as to the group's ability to remain a going concern'.

Star said in February it had received an A$650 million refinancing offer from U.S. debt investor Oaktree but has made no announcement on the progress of that offer since then.

Far East Consortium and Chow Tai Fook Enterprises will become the sole owner of the Brisbane venture, which has luxury hotels and restaurants and other amenities.

Star will, in turn, take on the investors' 66.67 per cent stake in a Gold Coast project in Queensland.

Star did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment on the deal.

Far East said the deal was reliant on clearing regulatory hurdles, including obtaining consent of the Queensland state government, and foreign investment review approval.

“The Queensland government has not received any formal submissions to consider a change to the ownership or management of The Star’s casinos in Brisbane or the Gold Coast,” a spokesperson for the state attorney-general said.

A representative of the Foreign Investment Review Board was not immediately available for comment.

S&P announced on Friday it would remove Star from the S&P/ASX200 index on March 24.

($1 = 1.5881 Australian dollars)