Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Star Entertainment's two board members to step down in management overhaul amid probe
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Star Entertainment's two board members to step down in management overhaul amid probe

Star Entertainment's two board members to step down in management overhaul amid probe

FILE PHOTO: Sydney's Star Casino complex is seen illuminated at night, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

13 May 2022 03:52PM (Updated: 13 May 2022 03:52PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Australia's Star Entertainment Group Ltd said on Friday two of its board members would step down as a part of the company's management overhaul, amid an ongoing regulatory investigation into its casinos.

The company's casinos including The Star Sydney, Australia's second largest, are under regulatory scrutiny after a public hearing revealed possible compliance lapses related to anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism laws.

Star said non-executive directors Sally Pitkin and Gerard Bradley have indicated their intention to step down from the board.

Australian casino operators are currently under heightened scrutiny, with the country's largest casino Crown Resorts Ltd's gambling licence for its main Melbourne resort being revoked, following public hearings.

Star Entertainment Chief Executive Officer Matt Bekier in April tendered his resignation, taking responsibility for the "effectiveness and adequacy of the company's processes, policies, people and culture".

"The Board is also mindful of the need for stability in this

transitional period," Star added in its statement.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us