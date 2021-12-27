Starboard acquires stake worth US$800 million in GoDaddy - WSJ

Activist investor Starboard Value LP has purchased a 6.5per cent stake in web services firm GoDaddy Inc worth about US$800 million, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares of GoDaddy, which have dropped 8per cent so far this year, rose 2.6per cent in premarket market trading.

According to the report, Starboard plans to push the company to improve its performance.

Arizona-based GoDaddy has seen a surge in online traffic as several businesses increasingly shifted to digital operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starboard Value and GoDaddy did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)