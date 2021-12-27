Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Starboard acquires stake worth US$800 million in GoDaddy - WSJ
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Starboard acquires stake worth US$800 million in GoDaddy - WSJ

Starboard acquires stake worth US$800 million in GoDaddy - WSJ

FILE PHOTO: The company logo and ticker for GoDaddy Inc. is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 4, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

27 Dec 2021 08:14PM (Updated: 27 Dec 2021 08:15PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Activist investor Starboard Value LP has purchased a 6.5per cent stake in web services firm GoDaddy Inc worth about US$800 million, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares of GoDaddy, which have dropped 8per cent so far this year, rose 2.6per cent in premarket market trading.

According to the report, Starboard plans to push the company to improve its performance.

Arizona-based GoDaddy has seen a surge in online traffic as several businesses increasingly shifted to digital operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starboard Value and GoDaddy did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us