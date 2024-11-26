Starbucks faces disruptions following ransomware attack on software supplier

Starbucks said the aftermath of a ransomware attack on a software supplier has been affecting its ability to pay baristas and manage their schedules.

The coffee giant said that an outage at a third-party vendor has disrupted a back-end Starbucks process that enables employee scheduling and time tracking.

The outage is not impacting its customer service, and the company was working to ensure its employees were fully paid for their hours worked with limited disruption or discrepancy, according to a Starbucks spokesperson on Monday (Nov 25).

UK-based Blue Yonder, which provides supply chain software to Starbucks and other retailers, according to the Wall Street Journal, said on Thursday that it has experienced disruptions due to a ransomware attack and is working to fix the issue.