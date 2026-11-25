Nov 24 : Starbucks has tapped advisers to prepare for a potential sale of its Japan business for several billion dollars, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

Starbucks is working with banks including Citigroup and Morgan Stanley and has started sounding out interest from some strategic and financial investors, the Bloomberg report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Reuters was not able to immediately verify the report.

Reuters reported in September that Starbucks was weighing the sale of a majority stake in its Japan business in a potential deal that could value the coffee chain's biggest overseas company-operated market at about $3 billion.