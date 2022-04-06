Logo
Starbucks general counsel to leave as Schultz returns as CEO
FILE PHOTO: Starbucks cups are pictured on a counter in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., February 16, 2022. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo
A drive-thru line is seen at a Starbucks in Cheektowaga, a suburb of Buffalo, New York, U.S., December 8, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
06 Apr 2022 06:08AM (Updated: 06 Apr 2022 06:08AM)
:Starbucks Corp General Counsel Rachel Gonzalez was dismissed from her role as Howard Schultz returns to the chief executive position, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Gonzalez will continue to serve as an adviser until she leaves the company on May 20, the filing said.

Gonzalez had reported to former CEO Kevin Johnson, who said in March he would retire as the coffee chain faces a growing unionization drive at some of its U.S. locations.

Returning to the CEO position for the third time, Schultz on Monday suspended billions of dollars of planned share buybacks, saying he could put the cash toward employees, stores and customers.

Starbucks shares closed down 4.5per cent at $84.12 after falling more than 3per cent on Monday.

When she leaves, Gonzalez will receive at least $7.5 million in severance, prorated bonuses, equity grants and other benefits, according to the filing.

(Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Leslie Adler and Bill Berkrot)

Source: Reuters

