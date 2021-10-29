Starbucks sales disappoint as COVID-19 resurgence hits China

Starbucks missed market estimates for quarterly same-store sales on Thursday (Oct 28), as a COVID-19 resurgence in China closed stores in several major cities and overshadowed a strong performance by its US business.

Fresh lockdowns to curb the spread of the Delta variant in Starbucks' largest growth market of China have also hit businesses of several other restaurant chain operators, including Yum China Holdings. The coffee chain posted a 7 per cent decline in China comparable sales in the fourth quarter, missing its forecast of roughly flat growth and offsetting a 22 per cent jump in the United States.

But analysts say the pressure in China should be temporary as restrictions ease and Seattle-based Starbucks opens more stores in the world's second-largest economy to boost growth.

Global comparable sales rose 17 per cent in the quarter ended Oct 3, compared with analysts' average estimate of 18.5 per cent growth, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Revenue came in at US$8.15 billion to miss Wall Street expectations of US$8.21 billion. Starbucks earned US$1 per share, compared with 51 cents a year earlier.

The company said on Wednesday it would give pay raises to workers in the United States with at least two years of employment and offer US$200 referral bonuses, as it grapples with a labour crunch in the country.

The worker shortage has weighed on earnings of major US restaurant chains such as Burger King-parent Restaurant Brands International Inc and Domino's Pizza.