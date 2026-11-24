StarHub set to merge with M1 by mid-2027; will acquire Circles.Life in separate deal
StarHub and M1 customers will retain their existing plans, services and points of contact, with both telcos saying they will operate and compete independently until completion of the merger.
SINGAPORE: StarHub and M1 will combine in an all-share transaction, the telcos and M1 parent Keppel confirmed on Tuesday (Nov 24).
The deal will unlock estimated operating expenditure synergies with a net present value of S$1.1 billion, the companies said in a media release.
StarHub and Keppel earlier confirmed on Sep 23 that they were in talks over a potential deal, months after a proposed acquisition of M1 by rival Simba fell through.
Both companies requested a trading halt ahead of the announcement on Tuesday morning.
The proposed merger is subject to regulatory approval from Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority and Ministry of Digital Development and Information, shareholder approval of StarHub and Keppel at separate extraordinary general meetings, as well as other applicable transaction conditions, read the media release.
Subject to these approvals and conditions, the proposed merger is expected to be completed by the first half of 2027.
StarHub and M1 serve a combined 4.1 million customers.
Customers will retain their existing plans, services and points of contact and StarHub and M1 will continue to operate and compete independently until completion, said StarHub, Keppel and M1.
"Post-completion, customers can expect to benefit from a larger, combined group, with close to three decades of infrastructure expertise at each company," they said.
"The combined group will be able to apply its capabilities in network automation, cybersecurity, cloud, data and AI to offer better network experience and customer service," the companies added.
"Both companies will begin structured employee engagement and are committed to open consultation, fair treatment and regular updates throughout the process."
Analysts have said that a merger between StarHub and M1 could create an entity large enough to rival market leader Singtel, but may also ease pricing pressures that benefit consumers.
Both telcos said the deal will provide "greater scale and cash flow to invest in 5G and future technologies, fibre, cloud and cybersecurity, while uplifting customer service and providing differentiated networks".
"As AI adoption accelerates, Singapore will need secure connectivity and digital infrastructure that can support new services at scale," they said.
A merger would put them in a better position to support innovation and advance Singapore's digital economy ambitions, they added.
Singapore embarked on full liberalisation of its telco market in 2000. M1 launched in 1997, followed by StarHub in 2000.
On Tuesday, StarHub CEO Nikhil Eapen said the chapter of liberalisation in the telco market, which started 30 years ago, "is now closing".
"Four operators competing for the same mature market will no longer deliver the infrastructure Singapore needs next, and consolidation is the answer," he said.
M1 CEO Manjot Singh Mann said recent examples of consolidation in Southeast Asia's telco industry have uplifted revenues for the combined entities.
"Our employees will benefit from being part of a larger group, which can compete more effectively, deliver better services and enhance Singapore’s digital future," he said.
In a separate announcement, StarHub said it has exercised its call option to acquire Circles.Life Singapore, following a put and call option agreement between both telcos.
This acquisition is expected to complete alongside the StarHub-M1 merger.
The mobile business covered by the acquisition includes Circles.Life’s Singapore subscriber base, employees, brand assets and other agreed assets, StarHub said.
The telco also said it has selected Circles X, Circles’ AI-native telco operating platform, to support selected consumer mobile services under a service agreement.
“The platform will complement StarHub’s existing capabilities by enabling greater automation, faster product innovation and more seamless digital customer journeys,” StarHub said.
Circles’ chief executive Rameez Ansar said: “Our partnership with StarHub marks an exciting new chapter, bringing together our digital capabilities with StarHub’s scale and network strength to deliver an even better customer experience.”