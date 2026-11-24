SINGAPORE: StarHub and M1 will combine in an all-share transaction, the telcos and M1 parent Keppel confirmed on Tuesday (Nov 24).

The deal will unlock estimated operating expenditure synergies with a net present value of S$1.1 billion, the companies said in a media release.

StarHub and Keppel earlier confirmed on Sep 23 that they were in talks over a potential deal, months after a proposed acquisition of M1 by rival Simba fell through.

Both companies requested a trading halt ahead of the announcement on Tuesday morning.

The proposed merger is subject to regulatory approval from Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority and Ministry of Digital Development and Information, shareholder approval of StarHub and Keppel at separate extraordinary general meetings, as well as other applicable transaction conditions, read the media release.

Subject to these approvals and conditions, the proposed merger is expected to be completed by the first half of 2027.

StarHub and M1 serve a combined 4.1 million customers.

Customers will retain their existing plans, services and points of contact and StarHub and M1 will continue to operate and compete independently until completion, said StarHub, Keppel and M1.

"Post-completion, customers can expect to benefit from a larger, combined group, with close to three decades of infrastructure expertise at each company," they said.

"The combined group will be able to apply its capabilities in network automation, cybersecurity, cloud, data and AI to offer better network experience and customer service," the companies added.

"Both companies will begin structured employee engagement and are committed to open consultation, fair treatment and regular updates throughout the process."

Analysts have said that a merger between StarHub and M1 could create an entity large enough to rival market leader Singtel, but may also ease pricing pressures that benefit consumers.