Starlink to roll out direct-to-cell services in Ukraine

Ukraine's leading mobile operator Kyivstar has signed an agreement with Starlink to introduce direct-to-cell satellite connectivity in the country, Kyivstar's parent company VEON said on Monday (Dec 30).

Direct-to-cell services are connected to satellites that can beam phone signals from space directly to smartphones.

Ukraine will be one of the first countries in the world where Starlink will roll out the technology.

Kyivstar expects direct-to-cell services with messaging functionality to be operational in the fourth quarter of 2025, the telecoms firm said in a joint statement.

Space X-owned Starlink, which also provides critical internet connectivity to war-torn Ukraine and its military, launched its first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities earlier this year.