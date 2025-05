Artificial intelligence lab Anthropic on Thursday unveiled its latest top-of-the-line technology, Claude Opus 4, which it says can write computer code autonomously for hours at a time.

The startup, backed by Google and Amazon.com, has distinguished its work in part by building AI that excels at coding. It also announced the AI model Claude Sonnet 4, Opus's smaller and more cost-effective cousin.

(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; Editing by Mark Porter)