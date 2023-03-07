Logo
Business

State AGs demand TikTok comply with consumer protection investigations
State AGs demand TikTok comply with consumer protection investigations

FILE PHOTO: A person holds a smartphone as Tik Tok logo is displayed behind in this picture illustration taken November 7, 2019. Picture taken November 7, 2019. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

07 Mar 2023 02:21AM (Updated: 07 Mar 2023 02:34AM)
WASHINGTON : A group of 45 state attorneys general on Monday demanded Chinese-owned social media app TikTok produce subpoenaed materials sought in an ongoing nationwide consumer protection investigation.

The states are seeking to review internal TikTok communications to determine whether the company engaged in deceptive conduct that harmed mental health of TikTok users, particularly children and teens, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said. On Monday the states urged a Tennessee state court to compel TikTok's requests for information.

Source: Reuters

