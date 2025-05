MUMBAI :State Bank of India will divest a 13.19 per cent stake in private lender Yes Bank to Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) for 88.89 billion rupees ($1.04 billion), it said on Friday.

SMBC, owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, has been in discussions with Yes Bank's largest investor, State Bank of India, and India's central bank since last year.

($1 = 85.3560 Indian rupees)