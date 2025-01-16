Logo
State regulators fine Block Inc $80 million for anti-money laundering violations
Block Inc logo is seen displayed in this illustration taken, April 10, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

16 Jan 2025 05:35AM
WASHINGTON : Block, Inc has agreed to pay a fine of $80 million to a group of 48 state financial regulators for violations of anti-money laundering laws through its mobile payment service, Cash App.

The multi-statement settlement would also see the fintech firm bring in an independent consultant to review its Bank Secrecy Act and anti-money laundering program, and report back to the states on any deficiencies. The company has also agreed to take corrective actions internally, according to the Conference of State Bank Supervisors, which announced the settlement.

Source: Reuters

