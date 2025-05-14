Logo
Steelmaker Nucor halts some production after cyber security incident
Steelmaker Nucor halts some production after cyber security incident

FILE PHOTO: A sign for the Nucor Steel Mill, under construction, is seen in Sedalia, Missouri, U.S., October 3, 2018.REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant/File Photo

14 May 2025 06:58PM
Steelmaker Nucor said on Wednesday it had halted certain production at various locations after identifying a cyber security incident that involved unauthorized third-party access to certain information technology systems it used.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it is in the process of restarting the affected operations as it investigates the incident along with external cyber security experts.

Nucor has notified federal law enforcement authorities and is taking the potentially affected systems offline, while also implementing other containment, remediation or recovery measures, it said in an SEC filing.

Source: Reuters
