Business

Steelworkers union criticizes Nippon Steel's proposal for lack of long-term commitment
Steelworkers union criticizes Nippon Steel's proposal for lack of long-term commitment

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Nippon Steel Corporation is displayed at the company headquarters in Tokyo, Japan in this photo taken by Kyodo May 1, 2019. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS/File Photo

03 Jan 2025 04:43AM (Updated: 03 Jan 2025 04:45AM)
The United Steelworkers union expressed concerns about Nippon Steel's latest proposal that gives the U.S. government veto power over any potential reductions in U.S. Steel's production capacity, if they get the approval to merge.

The union, which has opposed U.S. Steel's merger with the Japanese steel giant, said Nippon's offer fails to commit to sustaining production over the long term or enhancing domestic capacity in integrated facilities.

"Protecting capacity only means moth-balling our equipment, allowing it to rust away to the point that it is no longer feasible to re-start," the union said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The proposal "is nothing but a "Hail Mary" pass destined to fall to the ground," it added.

On Tuesday, reports said Nippon Steel made a proposal to give the government a final say over any potential production cuts, as part of its efforts to secure President Joe Biden's approval for acquiring the American steelmaker.

The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) has referred the decision to approve or block the deal to Biden, who must decide on the deal by Jan. 7.

If he takes no action, it would result in the merger's automatic approval.

U.S. Steel and Nippon Steel did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comments.

Source: Reuters

