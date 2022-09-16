Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

Joseph Schooling Ukraine invasion climate change Queen Elizabeth II monkeypox COVID-19 Malaysia CNA Explains Wellness Daily round-up
Logo

Business

Stellantis and Renault halt Spanish assembly lines as chip shortage persists
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

Joseph Schooling Ukraine invasion climate change Queen Elizabeth II monkeypox COVID-19 Malaysia CNA Explains Wellness Daily round-up

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Stellantis and Renault halt Spanish assembly lines as chip shortage persists

Stellantis and Renault halt Spanish assembly lines as chip shortage persists
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Stellantis is seen on a company's building in Velizy-Villacoublay near Paris, France, February 23, 2022. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Stellantis and Renault halt Spanish assembly lines as chip shortage persists
FILE PHOTO: The logo of carmaker Renault is seen at a dealership in Paris, France, August 15, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
16 Sep 2022 07:47PM (Updated: 16 Sep 2022 07:47PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MADRID : Carmakers Stellantis and Renault will partly halt their Spanish plants in the coming days and weeks as the lack of microchips persists, two union representatives told Reuters on Friday.

The global chip shortage, caused by pandemic supply chaos and booming demand, has ravaged the automotive sector with many companies halting production temporarily.

Two Renault factories in Spain's Castile and Leon region will come to a temporary halt, with one shutting down entirely on Saturday and the other cancelling shifts on several days this week and the next, a representative from the CCOO union said.

At Stellantis' plant in Vigo, in northwestern Spain, the company has cancelled Saturday and Sunday night shifts.

"They stopped production for 15 days in February. The supply shortage could mean more shut-downs in any moment," a Stellantis union representative told Reuters.

A Renault spokesperson was not immediately available to comment and Stellantis did not return phone calls or e-mails.

In recent months, both companies have halted output several times in Spain.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.