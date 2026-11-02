Stellantis chip shortage disrupts Fiat output in Italy, may last through December

MILAN, Nov 2 : Carmaker Stellantis said on Monday a shortage of an electronic component used in an engine control unit was causing "significant" disruption to production of some Fiat models in Italy, and could continue through November and December.

• The shortage of a chip from a supplier weighed on October sales, particularly of the Fiat Pandina small car, one the brand's best-selling models, Stellantis said

• "Stellantis and Fiat are working with the highest priority to identify alternative solutions and gradually restore normal operations," the group said

• The shortage could lead to further issues, including production halts, in November and December at the Pomigliano plant, where the Pandina is built, and at Mirafiori, where the Fiat 500 is produced

• The disruption could also impact Stellantis plants in Italy making engine components, including Termoli, where the N3 GSE engine used in both the Pandina and the 500 is assembled

• Mirafiori is currently undergoing a three-week production halt that started in mid-October due to a separate component shortage, with unions pointing at weak demand for the Fiat 500 as one of the factors behind the stoppage