Stellantis eyeing two more North American battery plants by 2030
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Stellantis is seen on a flag at the main entrance of FCA Mirafiori plant in Turin, Italy, January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

18 Oct 2022 10:21PM (Updated: 18 Oct 2022 10:21PM)
DETROIT : Stellantis will need four electric-vehicle battery plants in North America by 2030, the company's North American chief operating officer said on Tuedsay.

The automaker has already announced two joint-venture battery plants - one in Indiana and the other in Canada - and will need two more in the region, including the third by early 2026, Mark Stewart said at a Reuters Events auto conference in Detroit. He expects to make announcement for the two additional plants by second quarter next year.

Source: Reuters

