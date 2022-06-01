Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Stellantis to halt Italy's key Melfi plant next week due to chip shortage
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Stellantis to halt Italy's key Melfi plant next week due to chip shortage

Stellantis to halt Italy's key Melfi plant next week due to chip shortage

FILE PHOTO: Stellantis logo is seen on the company's headquarters in Poissy near Paris, France, February 20, 2022. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

01 Jun 2022 07:37PM (Updated: 01 Jun 2022 07:37PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MILAN : Carmaker Stellantis will again stop operations at its key Melfi plant in southern Italy next week, a union representative said on Wednesday, citing shortages of various parts, including semiconductors.

Marco Lomio, local head of UILM metalworkers union, said chip shortage was the main problem.

"Fortunately the plant has worked regularly all throughout May, but when chips are not shipped we simply cannot build cars," he said after a meeting between the company and local workers' representatives.

Stellantis confirmed the plant would stop operations between June 6-11 due to a chip shortage, a spokesman for the carmaker told Reuters.

UILM's Lomio said the new stoppage, which affects almost all of Melfi's more than 7,000 workers, adds to a holiday period already scheduled for most of Stellantis' operations in the country starting on Thursday with Italy's Republic Day, Lomio said.

"Basically the plant will stop operations on Thursday to reopen only on (Monday) June 13," he said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us