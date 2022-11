MILAN : Stellantis will halt operations at its Melfi plant in southern Italy on Wednesday and Thursday due to a shortage of a component using microchips, a trade unionist said.

Marco Lomio, the local head of UILM metalworkers union said on Tuesday that the Italo-French carmaker had just informed workers' representatives.

A spokesman for the carmaker said the group has been taking decisions on operations on a day-by-day, plant-by-plant basis since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.