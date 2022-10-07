Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Stellantis to halt production at Melfi plant in Italy next week - union
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Stellantis to halt production at Melfi plant in Italy next week - union

Stellantis to halt production at Melfi plant in Italy next week - union

FILE PHOTO: Stellantis logo is seen on the company's headquarters in Poissy near Paris, France, February 20, 2022. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

07 Oct 2022 06:52PM (Updated: 07 Oct 2022 07:10PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MILAN -Stellantis will halt production next week at its large Melfi plant in southern Italy, due to a semiconductor shortage affecting the supply of a specific component, the local head of UILM union Marco Lomio said on Friday.

"Despite some difficulties, the plant has worked regularly since mid-September, but now the chip shortage is affecting a key component, so the company was forced to stop operations," Lomio said.

A spokesman for the Italian-French car maker said the group had been taking decisions on its operations on a day-by-day, plant-by-plant basis since the start of the COVID pandemic.

The Melfi plant, which employs more than 7,000 workers, produces the Jeep Compass and Renegade models, some of Stellantis' bestsellers in Europe.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.