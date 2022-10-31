Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Stellantis' Jeep joint venture partner in China to file for bankruptcy
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Stellantis' Jeep joint venture partner in China to file for bankruptcy

Stellantis' Jeep joint venture partner in China to file for bankruptcy

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Stellantis is seen on a flag at the main entrance of FCA Mirafiori plant in Turin, Italy, January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

31 Oct 2022 09:03AM (Updated: 31 Oct 2022 09:39AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

(Reuters) -Stellantis said that shareholders of its loss-making joint venture producing Jeep vehicles in China have approved it to file for bankruptcy.

The European carmaker said in a statement it had fully impaired the value of its investment in the venture in its results for the fist half of 2022, adding that it will continue to provide services to existing and future Jeep brand customers in China.

Stellantis had terminated the joint venture with Guangzhou Automobile Group Co (GAC) in July, only months after it said it would raise its stake in the business to 75 per cent from 50 per cent.

In the following days, GAC hit out at Stellantis, saying that it was "deeply shocked" by critical comments from Stellantis about the end of their joint venture in China.

While reporting financial results in July, Stellantis Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares said over the last five years "the political influence" in doing business with its partners in China was growing by the day. He also added that he did not see a major long-term impact from the company's decision to break the joint venture with GAC.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.