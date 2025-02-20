Logo
Business

Stellantis launches first in-house automated driving technology
Stellantis launches first in-house automated driving technology

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Stellantis is seen on the company's building in Poissy, near Paris, France, September 4, 2024. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/File Photo

20 Feb 2025 10:18PM
Stellantis announced on Thursday the launch of its first in-house-developed automated driving system, STLA AutoDrive, designed to allow urban commuters to momentarily engage in non-driving tasks.

The carmaker said its new system enables hands-free and eyes-off driving at speeds of up to 60 kilometres per hour (37 miles per hour).

The system can take over speed, steering and braking, adapting to traffic flow.

STLA AutoDrive is set for deployment across Stellantis' branded vehicles, according to market demand.

As an evolving technology, it is potentially capable of working at higher speeds up to 95 kilometres per hour, Stellantis added in its statement.

Source: Reuters
