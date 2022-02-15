Logo
Stellantis' Maserati to unveil new Grecale luxury SUV on March 22
FILE PHOTO: A Maserati logo is pictured on a car during the launch of the new MC20 super sports car, a key release in a pipeline of new models, including hybrid and full electric ones, in Modena, Italy, September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

15 Feb 2022 10:29PM (Updated: 15 Feb 2022 10:29PM)
MILAN : Stellantis' luxury brand Maserati said on Tuesday it would unveil its new Grecale sport utility vehicle (SUV) on March 22 after its presentation was postponed last year.

The launch, initially scheduled for November, was moved to the spring of this year due to a global chip shortage.

The new model will be built at Stellantis' Cassino plant, central Italy, where the carmaker already produces Alfa Romeo's Stelvio SUV and the Giulia sport sedan.

Last week Alfa Romeo unveiled its new Tonale compact SUV, whose launch was also originally expected at the end of 2021.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

Source: Reuters

