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Stellantis, Nissan eye Marelli assets in rescue talks, Bloomberg reports
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Stellantis, Nissan eye Marelli assets in rescue talks, Bloomberg reports

Stellantis, Nissan eye Marelli assets in rescue talks, Bloomberg reports

FILE PHOTO: The company logo of Marelli is displayed at the factory in Ora Town, Gunma Prefecture, Japan July 30, 2020. Picture taken July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Naomi Tajitsu/File Photo

26 Jun 2026 02:08AM
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June 25 : Automakers Stellantis and Nissan Motor are in talks to take over some assets of Japanese auto parts supplier Marelli Holdings, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

Stellantis is in discussions to acquire Marelli's suspensions business in Italy and some other countries, while Nissan is looking at the supplier's cockpit assets in Japan, the report said.

The discussions are part of broader negotiations aimed at saving the auto-parts supplier, the report added.

Marelli, which was created in 2019, has been closely watched because it is a major supplier to Nissan, which is struggling to turn itself around.

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Marelli filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States in June, after months of uncertainty about its talks with creditors.

The company, which is owned by private equity firm KKR, said in its June filing that the global trade war affected its liquidity position because of the supplier's import- and export-focused business and the tariffs imposed on the automotive industry.

Stellantis and Marelli declined to comment. Nissan did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

Source: Reuters
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