Stellantis Q3 sales up 29% as better chip supplies lift shipments

MILAN : Sales at Stellantis rose 29 per cent in the third quarter, helped by higher volumes amid improved semiconductor supplies, the world's fourth-largest carmaker said in a statement on Thursday.

Net revenues amounted to 42.1 billion euros ($41.3 billion)in the July-September period, topping analyst expectations of 40.9 billion euros, according to a Reuters poll.

Strong pricing and favourable forex also supported the revenue growth, the company added.

Consolidated shipments rose 13 per cent in the quarter to 1.281 million units, Stellantis said, also confirming its forecast for a double-digit margin on adjusted operating profit and positive industrial free cash flow this year.

The group's global sales of battery electric vehicles (BEV) rose 42 per cent year-on-year to 68,000 units.

However, overall dealer sales to final customers were down 4 per cent in the quarter, Chief Financial Officer Richard Palmer said, causing an increase in the group's vehicle inventory stock, mainly due to logistic issues, especially in the so-called 'enlarged Europe' region.

Palmer said the whole industry was facing a scarcity of trucks and drivers, which was making it difficult for Stellantis to "convert our strong order portfolio into sales in Europe".

($1 = 1.0190 euros)

(This story has been corrected to change shipments to million)