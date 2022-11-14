Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Stellantis strikes deal with Infineon to secure silicon carbide chips
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Stellantis strikes deal with Infineon to secure silicon carbide chips

Stellantis strikes deal with Infineon to secure silicon carbide chips

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Stellantis is seen on a flag at the main entrance of FCA Mirafiori plant in Turin, Italy, January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

14 Nov 2022 11:02PM (Updated: 14 Nov 2022 11:32PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BERLIN: Global carmaker Stellantis has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with German chipmaker Infineon for a multi-year supply of silicon carbide semiconductors, Infineon said in a statement on Monday.

According to the agreement, Infineon will reserve production capacity and supply the power semiconductors directly to Stellantis suppliers in the second half of the 2020s.

Well over €1 billion (US$1.03 billion) worth of chips could be involved, said Infineon, adding that the chips would be meant for electric vehicles under the Stellantis brands.

Chip shortages over the past couple of years have forced global automakers to scrap production plans for millions of cars. Stellantis chief Carlos Tavares told French newspaper Le Parisien last month he expects the semiconductor supply chain to remain tight until the end of next year.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.