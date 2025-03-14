Stellantis to supply Italy's Iveco with two EV vans for Europe

MILAN : Stellantis and Iveco said on Friday they have agreed for the automaker to supply the Italian truckmaker two fully-electric (EV) van models, helping Iveco further expand its EV van range in Europe.

Sales of Iveco-badged vans produced by Stellantis are expected to start by mid-2026, based on a ten-year supply, the companies said in a joint statement, without providing financial terms of the agreement.

The new vans will be based on Stellantis' mid- and large-sized EV van platforms, the companies added.

They will be produced at Stellantis Pro One van unit's plants in Italy's Atessa, Poland's Gliwice, and France's Hordain and will be distributed by Iveco in Europe, including the United Kingdom, through established channels.

With a gross vehicle weight of 2.8-3.1 tons and 3.5-4.25 tons respectively, "the two future Iveco vans will complement the brand's battery electric offer for the European market and extend it into this lighter weight segment," the companies said.

The deal follows a similar one Iveco struck last year with South Korea's Hyundai Motor for the supply to the Italian group of a mid-sized electric van in the 2.5-3.5 ton weight range, expanding an existing partnership agreement.

Iveco Group is controlled by Exor, the investment company of Italy's Agnelli family, which is also Stellantis' single largest shareholder.