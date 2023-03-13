Logo
Stellantis in talks to assemble electric cars in Spain, Cinco Dias reports
Stellantis in talks to assemble electric cars in Spain, Cinco Dias reports

FILE PHOTO: Stellantis logo is seen displayed in this illustration taken, May 3, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

13 Mar 2023 04:18PM (Updated: 13 Mar 2023 04:18PM)
MADRID : Stellantis is in talks with the Spanish government regarding the production of small electric vehicles in the country, newspaper Cinco Dias reported on Monday citing unidentified sources at the Industry Ministry and the carmaker.

The company is negotiating with the government conditions of state aid to be granted to the project, the newspaper said.

A ministry spokesperson was not immediately able to comment and Stellantis did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Stellantis has plants in the cities of Madrid, Vigo and Zaragoza where it assembles Opel, Citroen and Peugeot cars.

Source: Reuters

