Stellantis targets 20 billion euros in additional revenues from software by 2030

MILAN : Stellantis plans to generate around 4 billion euros (US$4.5 billion) in additional annual revenues by 2026 and around 20 billion euros by 2030 from software-enabled product offerings and subscriptions, the carmaker said on Tuesday.

Presenting its long-term software strategy, the world's fourth-largest carmaker said it expected to have 34 million connected vehicles on the streets by 2030 from 12 million now.

Stellantis said that, starting from 2024, it would deploy three new technological platforms powered by artificial intelligence, to be named STLA Brain, STLA SmartCockpit, and STLA AutoDrive.

(US$1 = 0.8859 euros)

