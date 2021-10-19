Logo
Stellantis, TheF Charging team up for EV charging network in Europe
Business

FILE PHOTO: A Stellantis sign is seen outside the company's headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan, U.S., June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

19 Oct 2021 04:44PM (Updated: 19 Oct 2021 04:39PM)
Global automaker Stellantis NV has agreed a partnership with Italian e-mobility startup TheF Charging to create a European public charging network accessible to all electric vehicles, the two companies said on Tuesday.

Under the partnership, the companies will jointly develop quick charging points in over 15,000 locations with 2 million parking spaces across Europe until 2025, they said in a joint statement.

The network, which will reserve exclusive conditions for Stellantis customers, is expected to be operational in 2021, with the first charging stations to be built in Italy.

No financial details were provided.

(Reporting by Federica Urso, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)

Source: Reuters

