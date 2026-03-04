Logo
Logo

Business

Stellantis, Toyota, Subaru not in Tesla carbon pool for 2026, EU filing shows
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Stellantis, Toyota, Subaru not in Tesla carbon pool for 2026, EU filing shows

Stellantis, Toyota, Subaru not in Tesla carbon pool for 2026, EU filing shows
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Stellantis is seen during the Automotive Industry Day summit in Paris, France, November 4, 2025. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/File Photo
Stellantis, Toyota, Subaru not in Tesla carbon pool for 2026, EU filing shows
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past the Toyota logo during a launch event in Mumbai, India, January 20, 2026. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo
Stellantis, Toyota, Subaru not in Tesla carbon pool for 2026, EU filing shows
The SUBARU logo is displayed during the Japan Mobility Show 2025 at Tokyo Big Sight in Tokyo, Japan, October 29, 2025. REUTERS/Manami Yamada
04 Mar 2026 06:21PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MILAN, March 4 : Stellantis Toyota and Subaru have not signed up to the current year's carbon‑credit 'pool' led by Tesla which is designed to help carmakers meet the European Union's carbon emissions targets, an EU filing showed.

Brussels had initially planned hefty fines for automakers that failed to meet strict fleet‑wide emissions cuts by the end of 2025. But early last year, the European Commission eased those rules under pressure from the industry, allowing compliance to be assessed on average emissions over the 2025–2027 period instead.

* Stellantis, Toyota and Subaru joined a carbon credit trading alliance in 2025, formed around U.S. EV maker Tesla, which also included carmakers such as Ford, Mazda, Honda, Suzuki and Stellantis' joint venture partner Leapmotor.

* An EU filing dated February 27 shows the Tesla-led pool is being re-created for 2026, but without Stellantis, Toyota and Subaru in it.

* Stellantis on Wednesday confirmed it was "not currently participating in the Tesla Pool for 2026", but said there was always the option to join later in the year.

* A spokesman for Toyota Europe said it was possible to join until December 2026, adding "it's too early to confirm if we need to pool or not."

* Toyota has a 21 per cent stake in Subaru.

* Stellantis has a joint-venture with Leapmotor, through which it sells cars of the Chinese EV maker in Europe.

* It is not clear whether Stellantis would need to formally create a pool with Leapmotor, to take advantage of its partners' EV sales in EU target compliance.

* As of Wednesday, no other pools are being formed for 2026, based on EU filings.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement