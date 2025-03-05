Stellantis warns dealers of pain from tariffs, is in talks with Trump administration

Stellantis has told its U.S. dealers the 25 per cent tariffs on products from Mexico and Canada will put the carmaker at a disadvantage against its Asian and European peers, an email sent to its retailers showed on Tuesday.

The Jeep parent is engaging with the Trump administration to mitigate the effects of the tariffs, it said in the email.

"These tariffs will put Stellantis' flagship Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram brands at a competitive disadvantage versus Korean, Japanese and European importers, which are not facing similar tariffs at this time," the email said.

Automakers have sounded the alarm that the tariffs will disrupt the integrated supply chain across North America that has been in place for more than 25 years.