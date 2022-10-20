Sterling rallies as Liz Truss resigns as Prime Minister

LONDON: The pound surged against the dollar on Thursday (Oct 20) after British Prime Minister Liz Truss announced her resignation following weeks of market turmoil over her economic policies.

Sterling was briefly up more than one percent at US$1.1336 before easing back to US$1.314 at around 1445 GMT.

British government bond yields were broadly lower as their prices rose, while shares in London rallied briefly.

A leadership election will be completed within the next week.

"The short timescales of the leadership contests are designed to minimise impact for the pound, but you would not want to be long (sterling) until we know who takes over," said Kenneth Broux, currency strategist at Societe Generale.

Britain's mid cap share index briefly jumped 1 per cent as Truss spoke and last traded up 0.4 per cent, while UK blue chips turned negative.

The 10-year gilt yield was a touch lower on the day at 3.86 per cent.