Business

Still room for improvement in China, says H&M CEO
Still room for improvement in China, says H&M CEO

CEO Helena Helmersson and CFO Adam Karlsson of H&M hold a news conference in Stockholm, Sweden on Jun 29, 2023. (Photo: Reuters/Caisa Rasmussen/TT News Agency)

29 Jun 2023 05:18PM (Updated: 29 Jun 2023 05:37PM)
STOCKHOLM: H&M is still not at the level it wants to be in China but things are going in the right direction, its CEO said on Thursday (Jun 29), after the retailer suffered a consumer boycott over its stance on alleged human rights abuses in China's Xinjiang region.

"Overall, we see it's going in the right direction even though we're not at the level we want to be," Helena Helmersson said in an interview with Reuters.

"We do see that our focus on the customer offering and also making the customer experience really locally relevant is paying off."

H&M no longer provides sales figures for specific countries, so tracking its performance in China is difficult. But its first-half performance in the Asia and Oceania region improved, with an operating profit margin of 1.8 per cent, compared to -0.8 per cent in the same period last year.

Source: Reuters/zl

