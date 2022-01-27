Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

STMicro to double annual investments to meet high chip demand
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

STMicro to double annual investments to meet high chip demand

STMicro to double annual investments to meet high chip demand

FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured on the factory of STMicroelectronics in Plan-les-Oautes near Geneva, Switzerland, December 6, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

27 Jan 2022 02:37PM (Updated: 27 Jan 2022 03:14PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS :French-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics said on Thursday it planned to double its investments in 2022 from a year ago to up to $3.6 billion, buoyed by high demand that drove its earnings to beat expectations in the fourth quarter.

STMicro's investments target increase stems from a global chip shortage that has hit world's biggest carmakers and fuelled inflation for semi-conductors, which are used in anything from the low-added value chips in washing machines to the more sophisticated sensors placed in electric cars and smartphones.

The Geneva-based company said it planned to spend between $3.4 billion and $3.6 billion in capital expenditures this year, compared with $1.8 billion in 2021.

These will include the building of a the first production line a new 300 mm wafer plant in Agrate, Italy, Chief Executive Officer Jean-Marc Chery said in a statement.

STMicro, whose biggest clients include electric carmaker Tesla and iPhone maker Apple, expects full-year net revenues in the range of $14.8 billion to $15.3 billion in 2022, a 20per cent annual growth at the top of the forecast.

Annual revenues in 2021 jumped by close to 25per cent to $12.8 billion last year, thanks to strong performance across all product categories.

Fourth-quarter earnings per share amounted to $0.82, beating ​Refinitiv's analyst estimate of 69 cents per share.

STMicro, however, expects first-quarter sales to be around $3.5 billion, a drop of 1.6per cent from the previous quarter and gross margin around 45per cent.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain, editing by Tassilo Hummel and Rashmi Aich)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us