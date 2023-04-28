Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

STMicroelectronics, GlobalFoundries win EU approval for French chip factory
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

STMicroelectronics, GlobalFoundries win EU approval for French chip factory

STMicroelectronics, GlobalFoundries win EU approval for French chip factory
FILE PHOTO: The logo of electronics and semiconductors manufacturer STMIcroelectronics is seen outside a company building in Montrouge, near Paris, France, July 12, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
STMicroelectronics, GlobalFoundries win EU approval for French chip factory
FILE PHOTO: A screen displays the company logo for semiconductor and chipmaker GlobalFoundries Inc. during the company's IPO at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square in New York City, U.S., October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
28 Apr 2023 05:48PM (Updated: 28 Apr 2023 06:16PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BRUSSELS : Chipmakers STMicroelectronics and GlobalFoundries secured EU approval on Friday to build a chip factory with French state aid in France.

The companies announced their plan in July last year, with the new facility to be situated next to STM's existing plant in Crolles and targeted to reach full capacity by 2026, with up to 620,000 wafers per year of production at a size of 18-nanometers.

“The aid will take the form of direct grants to ST and to GF, to support their investments in the project worth totally 7.4 billion euros ($8.13 billion),” the European Commission said in a statement.

The EU executive, which acts as the competition enforcer in the 27-country bloc, said the companies agreed to satisfy EU priority rated orders during a supply shortage and will also share potential additional profits beyond current expectations with France.

The United States and the European Union are offering billions in state subsidies for home-grown chip factories to cut dependency on Asian suppliers.

The EU wants to double its global market share to 20 per cent in 2030 under its Chips Act agreed earlier this month.

($1 = 0.9103 euros)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.