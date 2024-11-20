Logo
Business

STMicroelectronics maintains 2030 targets, cost savings to boost 2027-2028
Business

STMicroelectronics maintains 2030 targets, cost savings to boost 2027-2028

STMicroelectronics maintains 2030 targets, cost savings to boost 2027-2028

FILE PHOTO: The logo of electronics and semiconductors manufacturer STMIcroelectronics is seen outside a company building in Montrouge, near Paris, France, July 12, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/File Photo

20 Nov 2024 02:20PM (Updated: 20 Nov 2024 02:59PM)
STMicroelectronics (ST) on Wednesday stood by the 2030 financial targets laid out in 2022, despite three outlook cuts this year amid a slump in markets for the industrial and automotive chips it makes.

Europe's largest semiconductor manufacturer by sales reiterated its forecast for revenue of $20 billion by 2030, with an operating margin of above 30 per cent.

It also gave a mid-term plan for 2027-2028, targeting revenue of $18 billion and operating margin of 22 per cent to 24 per cent, supported by to its cost saving plan.

"ST expects to exit 2027 with high triple-digit million-dollar savings compared to the current cost base," the company said in the statement ahead of its investor day.

ST had first flagged the launch of a company-wide program to reshape its manufacturing footprint with its third-quarter earnings, but did not elaborate where those savings would come from.

Investors and analysts will be looking to get some details on the plan during Wednesday's event.

Source: Reuters

