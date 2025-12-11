Logo
STMicroelectronics opens new 1-billion-euro credit line with EIB
STMicroelectronics opens new 1-billion-euro credit line with EIB

The STMicroelectronics logo appears in this illustration taken August 25, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

11 Dec 2025 03:18PM (Updated: 11 Dec 2025 03:26PM)
Dec 11 : Chipmaker STMicroelectronics said on Thursday it had established a 1 billion euro ($1.2 billion) credit line with the European Investment Bank (EIB).

The first 500-million-euro slice will be used to support research and development and high-volume chip manufacturing in Italy and France, the company said in a statement.

"About 60 per cent of the agreement is focused on high-volume manufacturing capabilities, including the key sites of Catania, Agrate and Crolles, while the remaining 40 per cent is focused on R&D," the Franco-Italian group said.

This is the ninth financing agreement between the EIB and STMicroelectronics, totalling 4.2 billion euros since 1994.

($1 = 0.8555 euros)

Source: Reuters
