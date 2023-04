LONDON : European chipmaker STMicroelectronics reported better-than-expected first-quarter results on Thursday.

Its revenue fell to $4.25 billion, from $4.42 billion in the previous quarter. That outperformed analysts' average estimate of $4.19 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv Eikon.

First-quarter diluted earnings per share of $1.10 beat analysts' average estimate of $0.99, IBES data showed.

(This story has been corrected to say Q1 revenue fell from Q4, not rose, in paragraph 2)