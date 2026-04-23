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STMicroelectronics posts Q1 above estimates, forecasts stronger Q2
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STMicroelectronics posts Q1 above estimates, forecasts stronger Q2

STMicroelectronics posts Q1 above estimates, forecasts stronger Q2

The STMicroelectronics logo appears in this illustration taken August 25, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

23 Apr 2026 01:39PM
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April 23 : STMicroelectronics on Thursday reported first-quarter results above estimates, pointing to signs of recovery in its key semiconductor markets, and forecast further growth in the second quarter.

The Franco-Italian chipmaker reported revenue of $3.10 billion for the first three months of the year, versus the $3.04 billion expected by analysts polled by LSEG. Operating income was $171 million, above market expectations of $165.8 million.

"In Q1, despite the macroeconomic uncertainty, we saw improving demand with strong booking and normalized inventory in distribution", STMicroelectronics' CEO Jean-Marc Chery said in a statement.

STMicro is one of Europe's largest chipmakers and a bellwether for the automotive and industrial semiconductors sector, where customers have spent recent years digesting excess, post-pandemic inventory and cutting new orders.

The company also forecast second-quarter revenue of $3.45 billion, above market expectations of $3.21 billion.

Source: Reuters
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