STMicroelectronics sees sales growth momentum continuing in Q4

STMicroelectronics, on Thursday said that it expected sales to rise in the fourth quarter compared with the current quarter, showing evidence of a sustained recovery after a multi-year downturn in its main markets.

One of Europe's largest chipmakers, whose clients include Tesla and Apple, sees fourth quarter revenue reaching $3.28 billion, up from the $3,19 billion it reported this quarter.

Analysts polled by LSEG expected fourth quarter revenue at $3.34 billion, and $3.12 billion in the third quarter.

"Our strategic priorities remain clear: accelerating innovation; executing our company-wide program to reshape our manufacturing footprint" STMicroelectronics' Chief Executive Jean-Marc Chery said in a statement.

Chipmakers exposed to the struggling automotive, industrial, and consumer chip markets such as STMicro, Texas Instruments, or NXP have faced a multi-year long sales slump since the pandemic's end, hit by low demand, high inventories, and geopolitical disruptions.

Analysts had raised concerns after U.S.' Texas Instruments forecast a dour fourth quarter, with sales falling more than expected.