Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Stock photos repository Shutterstock to acquire Giphy in $53 million deal
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Stock photos repository Shutterstock to acquire Giphy in $53 million deal

Stock photos repository Shutterstock to acquire Giphy in $53 million deal

FILE PHOTO: Meta and Giphy logos are seen in this illustration taken June 16, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

23 May 2023 07:11PM (Updated: 23 May 2023 07:20PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Stock photos repository Shutterstock Inc said on Tuesday it would buy animated-images platform Giphy Inc from Meta Platforms Inc for $53 million in cash.

The transaction will be funded by existing cash-on-hand and includes an intellectual property-sharing deal that would allow Meta continued access to Giphy's content, Shutterstock said.

Shutterstock, whose shares moved up 4 per cent premarket, made no changes to its 2023 revenue and adjusted earnings margin guidance.

The deal is expected to close next month.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.