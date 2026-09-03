Stocks, bonds gain ahead of US data, Fed comments; yen rallies

LONDON, Sept 3 : Global stocks and bonds rallied on Thursday, while the yen rose ahead of U.S. data and central banker comments that could reinforce investor expectations the Federal Reserve will raise rates this month.

Japanese government bond yields slid from historic peaks, tracking a recovery in global bonds, while the yen powered towards its biggest two-day rally since a boost from official intervention early last month. Oil edged lower, but remained around $95 a barrel, as uncertainty prevailed over renewed military strikes between the U.S. and Iran.

In Europe, the STOXX 600 was a touch higher, while U.S. futures were up around 0.1 per cent. In premarket trading, shares in tech companies Broadcom , Snowflake and Hewlett Packard Enterprise were in focus after the three reported earnings after Wednesday's closing bell.

Investors' immediate focus is Friday's pivotal U.S. payrolls report after disappointing private labour data for August. Fed Board Governor Christopher Waller is due to speak, after New York Fed President John Williams said on Wednesday rising long-term bond yields were a reflection of a solid economy, adding that he was still collecting information to drive his next monetary policy decision.

"There is an interpretation about why yields are moving higher — is it good, or bad? I feel that the negative reasons are more often put forward than the positive reasons. Negative reasons being: too much supply of debt, fiscal risk, geopolitics and, normalisation of risk premium because of oil. But it might be that a key reason behind higher yields is simply higher nominal growth," Lombard Odier chief economist Samy Chaar said.

"If demand is strong and it's demand that is keeping yields at high levels, it's quite a good environment for multi-asset portfolios, in the sense that you want to be exposed to profit growth with equities, and you want to be exposed to carry as well, with credit," he said.

Money markets currently assign a roughly 60 per cent chance of a rate hike from the Fed this month, up from less than 40 per cent a week ago.

YEN SET FOR BIGGEST TWO-DAY GAIN IN A MONTH

Sovereign bond yields fell, having hit multi-year highs in the last week as concerns have deepened about tighter monetary policy and deteriorating fiscal conditions.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year yields were down 3 basis points at 4.766 per cent, while 10-year German yields were down 1 bp at 3.363 per cent. The yield on the 30-year JGB fell 8 bps to 4.085 per cent, down from a near record high after a sale of the securities drew decent demand.

The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency against a basket of six others, fell 0.34 per cent to 99.25, largely as a function of the push higher in the yen, which has gained nearly 2 per cent in the last two days so far, set for its biggest two-day rise since a round of historic U.S./Japanese intervention in early August.

The euro gained 0.16 per cent to trade around $1.1606, while the pound was up 0.1 per cent at $1.349 and the Swiss franc strengthened to 0.8093 francs, leaving the dollar down 0.44 per cent.

In commodities, the oil price fell for the first time in nearly a week, although investors remained on edge after the U.S. and Iran exchanged their largest barrage of attacks since July, reviving fears of a broader regional escalation in the Middle East.

Brent crude dropped to $94.57 per barrel, down 1.1 per cent. Gold rose 1.14 per cent to $4,436.34 an ounce. It is now nearly 13 per cent above June's seven-month lows, as geopolitical uncertainty and concern about the debasement of the U.S. dollar have lured investors back into the market.

The Dutch central bank on Wednesday said it had moved a large part of its gold reserves from North America to vaults in London over the past six months to be better prepared for a potential crisis.

(Additional reporting by Rocky Swift in Tokyo; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Kate Mayberry)