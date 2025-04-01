Stocks drop, gold hits record as tariffs stoke recession worries

NEW YORK: Global equity markets fell and safe-haven gold hit a fresh record high on Monday (Mar 31) after US President Donald Trump said tariffs would essentially cover all countries, stoking worries a global trade war could lead to a recession.

Trump's comments to reporters on Air Force One seemed to dash hopes the levies would be limited to a smaller group of countries with the biggest trade imbalances.

Trump is due to receive tariff recommendations on Tuesday and announce initial levels on Wednesday, followed by auto tariffs the day after.

On Wall Street, benchmark S&P 500 and the Dow reversed losses in early trade and finished higher with gains in consumer staples, financials, materials and energy stocks. The Nasdaq ended down. All three indexes notched both quarterly and monthly losses.

"What the Trump administration has shown us so far is that you should not expect a consistent approach," said George Lagarias, chief economist at Forvis Mazars.

"This is what scares the market the most. Inconsistency breeds uncertainty, and markets hate uncertainty."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.00 per cent to 42,001.76, the S&P 500 rose 0.55 per cent to 5,611.85 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.14 per cent to 17,299.29.

Europe's STOXX 600 fell 1.51 per cent to its lowest in almost eight weeks, while major indexes in Frankfurt, London and Paris fell between 1.7 per cent and 2 per cent. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan shed 1.9 per cent.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs now see a 35 per cent chance of a US recession, up from 20 per cent previously, saying they expect Trump to announce tariffs that average 15 per cent across all US trading partners on Apr 2.

Data out on Friday underlined the risks as a key measure of core inflation rose by more than expected in February, while consumer spending disappointed.